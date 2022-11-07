Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 7

We have an absolute NBA buffet on Monday, November 7 — as 15 games are scheduled on the night. The action will start at 7 p.m. ET with the latest tip-off scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. That’s five straight hours of hoops, and we’ll break down the best NBA player props within that with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Porter Jr. over 4.5 rebounds vs. Magic (-155)

Even though he plays in the backcourt, Porter has proven that he can pull down boards. He’s averaging 6.3 rebounds per game this season, going over 4.5 boards in all 10 games this season. In fact, he has surpassed that number in 12 straight contests dating back to last season. That streak shouldn’t snap with Porter seeing heavy minutes at the Orlando Magic on Monday. He is officially listed as questionable with an illness but this is a strong prop to back if Porter Jr. plays.

Domantas Sabonis over 5.5 assists vs. Warriors (+110)

It’s hard to believe this prop is at plus money. Sabonis has gone over 5.5 assists in five out of eight games this season, but his numbers dating back to last season are even better. According to Props.com, Sabonis has recorded 6+ assists in 14 out of 23 games as a member of the Sacramento Kings. He went over in 10 out of 12 away games during that span. It helps that he’s facing a Golden State Warriors team that seems defensively challenged at the moment.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 2.5 made 3-pointers vs. Knicks (-115)

Towns was never shy when it came to shooting the three-ball. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired center Rudy Gobert in the offseason, shifting Towns to the power forward spot. Now he’s really trigger-happy from distance while spending more time on the perimeter. As a result, the Minnesota big man has drained 3+ treys in five of his last six outings. The New York Knicks allow the most 3-pointers to opposing power forwards, setting up Towns well for this game.