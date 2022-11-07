NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, November 7

With every NBA team in action Monday, there’s plenty of choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,100

Anderson was slowed by a back injury to begin the season, but that appears to be a thing of the past. He started last game against the Houston Rockets, posting 35 fantasy points in 31 minutes. Anderson should be locked into another 30+ minute role with Rudy Gobert ruled out on Monday against the New York Knicks. Go ahead and put Anderson in your lineup with confidence.

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz, $4,600

There’s a good chance Sexton won’t qualify as a “sub $5k value play” for much longer. He has been playing extremely well off Utah’s bench, hitting 30 fantasy points in three of his last five games. On Monday, he’ll be playing up in pace against the Los Angeles Lakers, which is a comfortable matchup for him to stay hot.

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors, $4,400

Pascal Siakam is out for the Raptors, and there are a couple of ways you can turn that news into DFS value. First off, Boucher is a fine bargain candidate who is averaging 31 fantasy points per game in his last three outings. We all know Boucher has solid fantasy upside if he sees around 30 minutes, which could happen sans Siakam.

On the other hand, keep Christian Koloko ($3,600) of the Raptors in mind as well. He broke out last game with 34 fantasy points in 31 minutes against the Chicago Bulls. Similar to Boucher, he will see plenty of chances to pad his numbers with Siakam out.