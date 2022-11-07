NBA MVP odds tracker: Giannis Antetokounmpo overtakes Luka Doncic in first week of November

The 2022-23 NBA season has brought plenty of twists and turns early but one thing that has remained consistent is the play of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s propelled his team to an undefeated record to start the year and it has led to a shift in MVP odds. Here’s a look at the latest numbers courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23 (as of Sunday, November 6)

Antetokoumpo has jumped from +350 last week to +260. Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic, who entered the season as the odds-on favorite, now sits at +320. For now, it does look like these two will be battling for this honor. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has overtaken Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for third, although that likely is due to Morant missing some games with an illness.

One potential deep sleeper in the MVP race is Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George. The team announced Kawhi Leonard doesn’t have a timetable for a return, meaning George is going to once again going to be the focal point of the offense. Last season, George averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists before suffering an injury of his own. He did return for the end of the season to propel the Clippers to the play-in tournament but had to sit out the final game of the year due to COVID-19. George could put up massive numbers with Leonard out and at +12000, he could be worth a sprinkle.