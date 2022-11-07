Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. 76ers on Monday

The Phoenix Suns will be traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET. This is a battle of two teams who have a good chance making a decent run in the postseason. The 76ers are dealing with some injuries heading into this one, with James Harden out and Joel Embiid listed as questionable.

The Suns are set as a 2-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 76ers sit at +115 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 215.

Suns vs. 76ers, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2

Without Harden, it’s hard to see the 76ers being competitive against the Suns. Devin Booker could have a big night and I expect the Suns to score a ton. Look for a double-digit win from the Suns, especially if Embiid sits this one out.

Over/Under: Over 215

I expect both teams to score a decent amount. If Phoenix can score 120+ which they have done three times this season, we don't need too much from the 76ers for the over to hit. The Suns’ offense has been stale the past few games and are due for a big scoring night. Philadelphia has scored 100+ in all but one game this season. While they’re without Harden, I still expect guys like Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to provide instant offense.