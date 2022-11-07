Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Hawks on Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Atlanta to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season with tipoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. A big question mark heading into this game is whether the two biggest stars will play. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with a knee injury, while Trae Young is questionable with shin soreness. I would expect both guys to play.

The Bucks are set as a 3-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hawks sit at +110 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 226.

Bucks vs. Hawks, 8:15 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +3

As long as Young plays, I expect the Hawks to cover this spread and possibly win outright. Atlanta went out and added Dejounte Murray this offseason for big time matchups like this. The Bucks are undefeated but seem due for a loss. In their first matchup this season, the Bucks won by eight points. Look for a different outcome tonight. If Young is active, I would take the over on his points prop as well.

Over/Under: Over 226

The last time these two teams faced off, the total was 238 points. Watch for a close game and both teams to score 115+. I expect this game to come down to the final possession and maybe even go to overtime. Atlanta is one of the lesser teams in the NBA defensively, but they can score points. As long as Young plays, the over should be a lock.