Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Heat on Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Miami to take on the Miami Heat for the second time this season with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. This is an exciting matchup given how well the Trail Blazers have played this season. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Tyler Herro, and Victor Oladipo are all banged up heading into this one, so there could be some key players missing depending on how the designations play out.

The Heat are set as a 7-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -275 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trail Blazers sit at +230 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 215.

Trail Blazers vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -7

On a regular night with both teams healthy, I would be on Portland as I think the Blazers have been the better team. However, with Lillard questionable and Simons likely out, there’s no way they can compete with the Heat. Even if the Heat are without Herro, I still expect them to score enough to get a handily win. Jimmy Butler returning for Miami is a big boost.

Over/Under: Under 215

Without their major scorers, I don’t expect the Blazers to be able to keep up with the Heat. If the game is close, I would expect it to be in the high 90’s, low 100’s. Both teams actually ranks near the top of the league in points per game allowed. Expect another defensive game here, which makes the under a better play.