Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bulls on Monday

The Toronto Raptors (6-4) head to the Windy City Monday evening to face the Chicago Bulls (5-6) with tipoff set for 8:45 p.m. ET at the United Center. The Bulls fell to Toronto on Sunday night 113-104, despite Chicago having the more efficient shooting performance. The Bulls’ productive offense has been stymied by a struggling defense this season, while the Raptors are facing the opposite issue — a strong defense in Toronto hasn’t been accompanied by a high-powered offensive effort thus far.

The Bulls enter as 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the moneyline set at -175 for Chicago and at +150 for Toronto. The total is 221.5.

Raptors vs. Bulls, 8:45 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -4

The Bulls come into this game with homecourt advantage and All-Star guard Zach LaVine returning after sitting out of Sunday night’s game for injury management. This will leave DeMar DeRozan more open after the Raptors defense double-teamed him all night on Sunday. Chicago should be able to cover the spread in this matchup.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

With DeRozan and LaVine on the court for Chicago and Fred VanVleet coming back with a bang for Toronto with 30 points on Sunday night, there will likely be a few more points on the board Monday. Sunday’s 217 total was largely driven by the Raptors’ defense shutting down the DeRozan, who is averaging over 25 points per game but was held to 20 with season-low field goal attempts. With LaVine back, look for the over to hit.