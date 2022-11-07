Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Boston Celtics (6-3) face off against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-3) on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET. Memphis and Boston are both currently ranked at third in their respective conferences with three losses apiece. Two of the Celtics’ losses have come to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they enter this contest on a two-game winning streak, led by star performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is averaging 28.3 points per game at this point in the season, making him an MVP candidate in the early part of the campaign.

Boston enters the game as 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 230.5.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +3

With a homecourt advantage and a struggling Boston defense, I like Memphis tonight. Though the Grizzlies haven’t notched a win over any particularly competitive teams, this is a big chance for a quality win against a Celtics squad whose defensive weaknesses can be exposed and targeted, with Morant leading the charge.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

The Celtics’ defense has taken a hit since last year, especially in Al Horford’s absence, so we can expect this game to be a fast-paced, high-scoring shootout. Brown and Tatum are combining to average over 55 points this season, while Morant should power Memphis offensively. The Grizzlies and Celtics both rank in the bottom 10 defensively. Two teams who rely on outscoring their opponent for wins make the over a safe bet.