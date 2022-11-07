Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Timberwolves on Monday

The New York Knicks (4-5) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5) on Monday evening at 9:15 p.m. ET at the Target Center. The Timberwolves broke a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a win over the struggling Houston Rockets, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 44 points. The Knicks eked one out over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday before getting blown out by the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Timberwolves enter as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is 234.5.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves, 9:15 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -3.5

Towns and Edwards have combined for 44.8 points per game and with the Knicks down a starting center, it’s not looking great for the New York defense. The Knicks were hemorrhaging baskets against the Celtics in the second half of their most recent loss, and Jalen Brunson’s 19.3 points per game almost certainly won’t to be enough to put them over the edge on Monday night.

Over/Under: Under 234.5

The Timberwolves have a top-10 defensive ranking, and the Knicks have averaged 107.7 points per game over their last three games. We can expect to see that number dip even lower tonight in Minnesota. Back the under here.