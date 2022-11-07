Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Mavericks on Monday

The Brooklyn Nets (4-6) will pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) at American Airlines Center on Monday night. The Nets are looking to extend their winning streak to three, while the Mavericks will look to win their fourth straight. Tipoff is set for 9:45 p.m. ET with the action being shown on NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Mavs listed as a 6-point favorite, with moneyline odds at -250. The Nets come in at +210 while the point total is set at 217.

Nets vs. Mavericks, 9:45 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +6 (-105)

Despite the controversies and off-court distractions surrounding Kyrie Irving’s suspension, the Nets have managed to string together two consecutive wins for the first time this season. They’re coming off a 98-94 win over the Hornets on Saturday that saw Kevin Durant go for 27 points and eight rebounds, with Cam Thomas adding 21 points as well. With Irving out for the time being, they’ll need to find more points from other players.

The Mavericks are on a solid run at the moment, having won their last three games with their most recent result being a 111-110 win over the Raptors on Friday. It was a close affair, and the game prior to that was a narrow three-point win over the Jazz. They’re getting results, but have only been able to log one legitimate blowout with a 137-96 win over the Grizzlies in their second game of the season. Each game since then has been relatively close, including a 129-125 win over the Nets on October 27.

Dallas is 3-4-1 ATS this season while the Nets are 3-7, but Brooklyn has covered the spread in their last two outings, while the Mavs haven’t covered since their last game against the Nets. I’d expect Dallas to get the win, but the Nets should be able to keep it close and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 217

While the Nets are struggling to run the score up without Irving on the court, they’ve only allowed an average of 113 points per game so far this season. The Mavs have been playing some solid defense also, averaging 109.1 ppg from their opponents while scoring an average of 115.1. Six of their last seven games have gone over the total, but the Nets have finished under in their last four consecutive outings. Expect both teams to play some solid defense while keeping the total under 217.