Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Clippers on Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1) will remain in Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) after downing the Lakers 114-100 on Sunday night. The Cavs are now on an impressive eight-game winning streak since their only loss came in the season opener against the Raptors. They’ll look to extend it to nine against Paul George and the Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell put up 33 points in the win over the Lakers as he sits at an average of 31.4 points per game, good for fourth in the league just behind Kevin Durant.

The Clippers are coming off a 110-102 loss at home to the Jazz despite PG13 putting up 34 assists and eight rebounds. They find themselves struggling without the services of Kawhi Leonard, who once again is sidelined with a knee injury and has only played a total of 42 minutes through two games this season.

The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -175 on the moneyline. The Clippers come in at +150 while the point total is set at 214.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -4 (-115)

Mitchell and Darius Garland have made three appearances together this season, and just two since Garland came back from injury. While they may arguably make up one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league, Jarrett Allen has been holding it down at center, averaging 13.6 ppg and 11.4 rebounds per game so far.

The Cavs are not only 8-1 SU this season but 8-1 ATS as well, covering in their last eight consecutive contests. Take the visitors to win and cover again tonight at Crypto.com Arena.

Over/Under: Under 214

The Clippers have only hit over the total once this season in a 118-110 loss to the Thunder back on October 27. The Cavs are 5-4 against the over so far this season, but have finished under in their last two games. While back-to-back games in LA might carry some fatigue along with solid defense, I’d expect this one to finish under the total.