What Week 9 performance means for Joe Burrow’s MVP odds

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been solid through the first half of the 2022 NFL season and is an MVP candidate as the month of November unfurls. Burrow entered Week 9 with +1200 odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook and sits at +2000 after the team’s 42-21 thumping of the Carolina Panthers. But Burrow wasn’t the star this time around, as Joe Mixon scored an incredible 5 touchdowns. The win is good for Burrow’s overall MVP resume, but the lack of big stats, 206 passing yards, 1 passing TD and 1 rushing TD, didn’t move him up in the race.

Through nine games, Burrow is completing 70% of his passes for 2,535 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He is the current league-leader in passing yards but he may relinquish that title within the next few weeks with Ja’Marr Chase on the shelf with an injury. He has also been sacked an alarming 30 times through nine games and that could eventually take its toll from both a stats and accuracy standpoint moving forward.

Burrow and the Bengals are off on a bye next week before traveling visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 for Sunday Night Football. He had that abysmal four interception performance against the Steelers to open the season, so that could be a bit of redemption for the third-year QB.