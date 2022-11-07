What Week 9 performance means for Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP odds

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a breakthrough first half of the 2022 NFL season when healthy and is a dark horse MVP candidate as the month of November unfurls. Tagovailoa entered Week 9 with +5000 odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook and sits at +2500 after the team’s 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Tagovailoa was excellent and accurate against the Bears, going 21-30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears on Sunday. For the season, he is completing 69.9% of his passes for 1,980 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Not too shabby and his numbers would be higher if he didn’t miss time due to his concussion. He’s done a good job utilizing his weapons and that should factor into his success moving forward.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday and he’ll have an opportunity to climb up the MVP odds board even further.