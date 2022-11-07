What Week 9 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

Week 9 of the NFL season saw the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets in an AFC East divisional matchup. The Jets pulled off the 20-17 victory at home and snapped the Bills’ four-game win streak. While the yearly MVP award isn’t based on team record, Josh Allen had a down week from what we are used to seeing from the star quarterback.

After Week 8, Allen had +120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022 MVP Award. Allen’s odds dropped to +300 after the Bills’ loss to the Jets in Week 9.

Allen finished the game 18 for 34 passing for 205 yards and two interceptions. He made up for his lack of passing success on the ground, rushing nine times for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Those were the fewest passing yards for Allen in a game this season, but his most rushing yards.

Allen will head into Week 10 with 2,403 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has 392 rushing yards on 62 carries and four touchdowns. He remains one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but Sunday’s game against the Jets didn’t do much to help his MVP case other than pad his rushing stats.

Allen and the Bills will look to bounce back next week against the Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo moves to 6-2, while Minnesota picked up a win against the Washington Commanders and is 7-1.