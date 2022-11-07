What Week 9 performance means for Geno Smith’s MVP odds

The legend on Geno Smith continues to grow. It’s been a wild ride for the Seattle Seahawks QB through his first true season as a starter. The Seahawks have won four in a row coming off a 31-21 win over the Cardinals in Week 9 on Sunday afternoon. Smith had another strong game, which is becoming less and less surprising each week. The Seahawks are 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West division. Let’s go through Smith’s NFL MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after another victory.

Geno Smith MVP odds movement: Week 9-10

+2800 to +2000

Smith’s odds jumped up quite a bit after the Seahawks went to 6-3 on the season. Smith had two TDs and 275 yards passing, plus another 38 yards rushing in the victory. One of the main issues from earlier in Smith’s career was turnovers. He had one INT but after that, settled in and had a great performance.

What could really help Smith out the rest of the season is RB Ken Walker III, who ran for over 100 yards and two TDs against Arizona this week. If Walker can continue to run well, that balances the offense and takes a lot of pressure off Smith. It isn’t like Smith is lacking weapons either with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant and Will Dissly.

It’s going to be difficult for Geno to unseat Jalen Hurts (+250) and Patrick Mahomes (+275). The thing that could help Smith is winning the NFC West while the other QBs struggle to shore up their divisions. Hurts and the Eagles are 8-0 but also have the Giants and Cowboys sitting at 6-2 and three more games against those rivals. Mahomes and the Chiefs seem to be skating by due to a weaker AFC West than anyone expected. The Chargers are still right behind them.

Bills QB Josh Allen just lost to the Jets and the AFC East is super competitive. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the only other player ahead of Geno in the MVP race at +1200. The Ravens also aren’t a sure thing to win the AFC North. This isn’t to say “Go bet on Smith because all these QBs will lose out on their division, while the Seahawks will win the NFC West.” But if there’s a path to Smith winning MVP, that narrative would help a lot. At +2800, a sprinkle is all we’d recommend. Monitor the situation around Smith and with some of the top names on the board.