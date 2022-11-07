How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on November 7

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

We’re over two days removed from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and the company returns to the states for the fallout episode of Raw tonight. With Survivor Series WarGames in just under three weeks, one would imagine the company will hit the gas on the build as they start determining the teams for the WarGames matches.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Crown Jewel was a mixed bag event for Damage Control. After losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Asuka last Monday, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai regained the belts in a rematch at the ppv. They benefitted from Nikki Cross attacking Bliss while the referee was distracted, picking up the victory right afterwards.

Later on in the night, Bayley came up short as Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair won their Last Woman Standing match to retain. The “EST” trapped Bayley in a ladder set up in the corner of the ring to win the match via 10-count. With WarGames approaching, we’ll see if these parties will be included into the women’s match.

Crown Jewel opened with Brock Lesnar defeating Bobby Lashley in the battle of the hosses. Lashley dominated most of the match and had Lesnar placed in the Hurt Lock. While in the hold, the “Beast” was able to kick off one of the corner turnbuckles, fall back onto Lashley, and leverage himself to pick up a pinfall victory. A furious Lashley attacked Lesnar after the match, indicating that this feud isn’t over just yet. We’ll see if they’ll meet again at Survivor Series or later.

Also on the show, we’ll be sure to see plenty of the Judgement Day in the aftermath of their victory over the O.C. in a six-man tag team match at the ppv. Will we see Edge and Beth Phoenix return tonight? Or are there other plans for them at Survivor Series?