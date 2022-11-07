Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into November 7 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, tonight as the company begins the build towards Survivor Series WarGames.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Will the WarGames teams be announced tonight?

With Crown Jewel in the rearview, the company will turn its attention to Survivor Series WarGames in under three weeks. The main hook of this year’s Survivor Series will be the two WarGames matches, one for the men and one for the women. That begs the question of who will be involved in these matches and will the company begin to announce the participants tonight.

On the women’s side, it can be assumed that Damage Control will be the primary team with a roster of women on both Raw and Smackdown lining up to take them down. On the men’s side, it can be assumed that the Bloodline will be the main force that the other team will try to bring down. Or, the company can go in a completely different direction with new participants. We’ll see how they lay it all out tonight?

Will we get a rematch between Bobby Lashley at Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series?

Crown Jewel opened with Brock Lesnar defeating Bobby Lashley in the battle of the hosses. Lashley dominated most of the match and had Lesnar placed in the Hurt Lock. While in the hold, the “Beast” was able to kick off one of the corner turnbuckles, fall back onto Lashley, and leverage himself to pick up a pinfall victory. A furious Lashley attacked Lesnar after the match, indicating that this feud isn’t over just yet.

One can assume that we’ll get a rematch at some point and there’s a question of if we’ll get it at Survivor Series. The next scheduled pay-per-view is the Royal Rumble in January and they could play the long game and wait until then. But the company likes to strike while the iron is hot and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them pit these two titans against each other in three weeks with some kind of stipulation.

What is next for The Judgement Day?

The Judgement Day has been building momentum in recent months and they picked up another ppv victory when defeating the O.C. at Crown Jewel. So what’s next for the group?

There’s still unfinished business between them and Edge/Beth Phoenix, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some kind of mixed tag match at Survivor Series. Or could they potentially be involved in one of the WarGames matches? We’ll find out.