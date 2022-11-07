Best running back streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If running back is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Week 10 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

In his first game with the Dolphins, Wilson made an impact to help his team in 35-32 victory over the Bears. He had nine carries for 51 yards on the ground and caught three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. It was a pretty good outing considering he was splitting touches with Raheem Mostert. Averaging eight fantasy points per game, he is the 27th ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues and there’s tremendous value if you pick him up.

Wilson is rostered in roughly 50% of fantasy leagues across the board, so there’s a coin flip chance you’ll be able to locate him on the waiver wire this week. Get in on him if you can.

It’s always tough to predict how many touches considering that he backs up the most powerful tailback in the league in Derrick Henry. But by averaging 7.2 fantasy points per game in standard leagues, his raw numbers warrant a look by prospective managers. He got plenty of run against the Texans two weeks ago, taking eight carries for 83 yards and also added a 12-yard reception to his stat sheet. Again, if given the opportunity, he can produce.

Hilliard is rostered in less than 20% of fantasy leagues and I’d imagine most managers who have him also have Henry. If you’re in a huge bind at running back this week, take a chance and add him to your lineup.

White continues to be incorporated into the Bucs’ struggling offense and it may not be too long before he overtakes Leonard Fournette for RB1 in Tampa. White had eight carries for 27 yards in the team’s 16-13 victory over the Rams on Sunday, also adding an additional three reception. The gaudy fantasy numbers aren’t quite there yet, but it’s only a matter of time before he goes off one of these weeks.

White is rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues and 20% of ESPN leagues, so there’s plenty of time for you to submit a waiver bid for him and grab him.