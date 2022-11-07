Best wide receiver streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If wide receiver is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Week 10 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

With Robbie Anderson being shipped off to Arizona, Marshall has gotten an increase in targets for the past few weeks. In Sunday’s blowout loss to the Bengals, he caught three of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown to earn fantasy managers 11.3 points. He should get even more looks as the Panthers move forward.

Marshall is rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues and should be available for you to pick up off the wire this week.

Dorsett has been getting an increased number of looks over the past few weeks. He has commanded five targets in each of the Texans’ previous two games and his three catches for 69 yards against the Eagles last Thursday earned fantasy managers 6.9 points. Not bad and there may be more where that came from moving forward.

Dorsett is rostered in just 1% of fantasy leagues across the board, so he should be readily available on the waiver wire this week.

Carter has commanded at least six targets in back-to-back games for the Chargers and is starting to play a larger role in the offense. On Sunday, he caught five passes for 53 yards in their victory over the Falcons and earned fantasy managers 5.3 points. Definitely keep your eye out for him as the second half of the season unfolds.

Carter is rostered in less than 30% of fantasy leagues, so you’ll most likely be able to find him on the wire.