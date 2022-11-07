Best tight end streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 10 of the NFL season is here and the fantasy football playoffs are in sight.

While Week 9 featured six teams on bye, this week just three teams — Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets — are taking the week off.

If you’re currently rostering Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Isaiah Likely or Tyler Conklin then you’re probably looking for a tight end to stream this week.

Well, have no fear! We’ve got you covered.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Week 10 byes:

Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Chiefs

After posting a season-high 15.5 PPR points in Week 8, Engram came back to Earth with a paltry 1.8 PPR points in a juicy matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this past week.

That makes Engram a cheap addition for Week 10.

In the previous four weeks, he’s been targeted at least six times which makes his Week 9 disappointment a potential outlier. He should get plenty of opportunities next week against the Chiefs in a game where Jacksonville will almost certainly be playing from behind which will force them to pass.

If you’re lucky, Engram might just hit pay dirt, too.

Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Lions

Kmet was an offseason darling as one of the “sleeper” tight ends in fantasy football. It might’ve taken nine weeks, but it might finally be happening.

The Bears' tight end will be a hot name on the waiver wire after scoring twice against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

With quarterback Justin Fields breaking out against the ‘Fins, it could mean more volume and opportunity for Kmet. Don’t bank on it, though. Kmet had a season-high six targets.

It might be better to let your leaguemates spend all their FAAB money on Kmet. But if he’s available, then Kmet could be a solid spot-starter against the lowly Lions' defense.

Tanner Hudson, Giants vs. Texans

The Giants are expecting rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to miss a couple more weeks at least following an eye injury, so the next man up is preseason darling Tanner Hudson.

In his lone game with Bellinger out, Hudson racked up three catches on five targets and 58 receiving yards. You’d probably take that if you’re desperate for help at the tight end position.

There’s hope that Hudson could do even more damage against the Texans’ defense that encourages passing games to attack underneath.

With the Giants coming off a bye week, it’s almost a certainty that Hudson is available on your waiver wire.