Best D/ST streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

Picking the right D/ST in fantasy football can be the difference between a win and a loss. That’s even more important as we rage toward the fantasy football playoffs.

Three teams are on bye this week — the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals — represent strong starting options so far this season.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Week 10 byes:

Raiders D/ST vs. Colts

It doesn’t matter whether Matt Ryan or Sam Ehlinger is under center, the Indianapolis Colts just give up sacks in bunches.

In their Week 9 matchup, the Colts surrendered nine (!) sacks to the New England Patriots. That’s a recipe for a lot of fantasy points for the D/ST. The Pats also added a blocked punt and interception to their total.

The Las Vegas Raiders might not have the greatest defense in the NFL, sure, but they do get after the quarterback. Expect Maxx Crosby and Co. to get their hands on the Ehlinger and perhaps even force a couple turnovers.

Giants D/ST vs. Texans

The Houston Texans might’ve shocked the world by scoring 17 points against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, but that’s about the peak of their offensive potential.

While Dameon Pierce could do some damage on the ground, Texans QB Davis Mills is good for a turnover or two. If the Texans are still ensnared in the Brandin Cooks drama and the wide receiver is inactive again, then it’ll just make the Giants’ job even easier.

The Seattle Seahawks’ D/ST may or may not be on your waiver wire currently. They entered Week 9 as the No. 3 highest-scoring D/ST on the season, but they aren’t a defense that everyone has quite bought into yet.

Maybe it’s time.

People will probably be hesitant to start the Seahawks against Tom Brady, but the Buccaneers have struggled mightily on offense. With their resurgent defense, they should be able to stop the Bucs’ non-existent running game while their rookie corners matchup pretty well against Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and others.