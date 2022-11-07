LeBron James OUT Monday vs. Jazz due to foot injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled star forward LeBron James out for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a foot injury. James has been dealing with this issue for a while but this will be the first game he misses in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Lakers don’t want to chance anything with James, who has been a superhuman force despite the mileage of a 19-year NBA career entering this season. James has been dealing with minor injuries here and there throughout his career, but his tenure in LA has definitely been the most eventful on that front. James has played 223 out of a possible 318 games, although that includes the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and the reduced 2021 season. The last thing the Lakers need is for this foot issue to become something bigger.

With James out, Lonnie Walker and Russell Westbrook should see more value as they’ll be set to start against the Jazz.