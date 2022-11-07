Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Monday, November 7

Every NBA team is in action Monday, so that means a massive injury report in the association. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 7
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
Bradley Beal (protocols) - TBD
Beal was put in protocols over the weekend, and it’s unlikely he’ll be cleared in time. If he doesn’t play, Corey Kispert and Will Barton should see more run at the shooting guard spot.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Cody Martin (quad) - doubtful
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) - questionable
Smith Jr. has been a solid fantasy fill-in player so if he’s out, Terry Rozier will get a nice boost. Kelly Oubre Jr. remains a viable play with Hayward out, as does Jalen McDaniels.
Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic
Jalen Green (knee) - probable
Jabari Smith (illness) - probable
Both guys are probable but only Green is likely to find himself in fantasy/DFS lineups. Smith has had a slow start to his rookie season.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Cam Johnson (meniscus) - out indefinitely
Johnson has a torn meniscus and will have surgery. Torrey Craig and Dario Saric will take over the power forward minutes with Johnson out.
Joel Embiid (illness) - questionable
Danuel House (illness) - questionable
Embiid has missed three games already with this illness. If he keeps sitting, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are potential value adds in fantasy/DFS formats. If House sits, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang gain value.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Antetokounmpo sat out Saturday’s game on the second night of a back-to-back set but if that game was a meaningful one he likely could’ve played. He should be good to go Monday.
Trae Young (shin) - questionable
Young was previously dealing with an eye issue, so this is a new injury. If Young sits, Dejounte Murray becomes a star option in fantasy/DFS formats.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat
Anfernee Simons (foot) - doubtful
Damian Lillard (calf) - questionable
Justise Winslow (ankle) - probable
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable
Simons is probably out but Lillard could be back after sitting out some games with a calf strain. If he also sits, Shaedon Sharpe retains his place as a value add in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable
Jimmy Butler (hip) - available
Butler is back in, while Herro is questionable. If Herro sits, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson gain some value.
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine (injury management) - expected to play
Coby White (quad) - doubtful
LaVine missed Sunday’s game, so that means he should play Monday. White remains out, boosting Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso in fantasy/DFS formats.
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert (protocols) - TBD
Gobert missed Saturday’s game due to health protocols and he’s unlikely to be cleared. If he sits, Karl-Anthony Towns will be the primary center with Naz Reid seeing some frontcourt minutes as well.
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable
Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT
If Simmons sits, the Nets could roll with Patty Mills and Cam Thomas in the backcourt. Joe Harris and Seth Curry are not on the injury report and become solid value additions with Irving still suspended.
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz
Patrick Beverley (illness) - OUT
The Lakers kept Russell Westbrook on the bench Sunday even with Beverley out, so that lineup shift is here to stay. Kendrick Nunn got the start, but Westbrook and Austin Reaves played more minutes and are better fantasy/DFS options.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - TBD
Darius Garland (eye) - TBD
Both guys played Sunday, so we’ll see how the Cavaliers handle them on the second game of a back-to-back set.
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - out indefinitely
Luke Kennard (chest) - TBD
Reggie Jackson (knee) - uncertain
John Wall (injury management) - OUT
Update - So much for Wall and Jackson being fantasy/DFS factors. The former has been ruled out while the latter is uncertain. Terance Mann looks like he could have a big role in Monday’s game as LA’s rotation gets thinner on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Leonard being out indefinitely is a big problem for the Clippers. Paul George now becomes the focal point for the team. If Kennard misses this game, John Wall and Reggie Jackson should handle most of the backcourt work.