How Week 9 performances impacted the NFL MVP race

The NFL’s top quarterbacks saw their MVP odds shaken up after an exciting Week 9. The Bills’ Josh Allen has fallen from the top spot after a shocking loss to the New York Jets, in which he went 18-for-34 for no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has claimed the top spot for MVP odds after Week 9 at DraftKings Sportsbook, remaining undefeated with a win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes dug Kansas City out of a fourth-quarter hole in a miraculous comeback on Sunday night, moving his odds from +350 to +275 after a 400+ yard performance. The Seahawks’ Geno Smith continues inching up the rankings, moving from +2800 to +2000 after yet another win, this one over the Arizona Cardinals with a 275-yard, two-touchdown game.

Joe Burrow’s MVP odds took a hit despite completing 22 of his 28 pass attempts against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, throwing for 206 yards and one touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP odds have steadily risen since returning from his head injury, and he grabbed yet another win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, keeping him undefeated in every game he’s started this season besides the matchup against the Bengals — the game he left in the first half after suffering a concussion.

The full list of MVP Top 10 odds is below.

NFL MVP odds, Top 10

(last week in parentheses)

Jalen Hurts: +250 (+350)

Patrick Mahomes: +275 (+400)

Josh Allen: +300 (+120)

Lamar Jackson: +1200 (+1000, yet to play)

Geno Smith: +2000 (+2800)

Joe Burrow: +2000 (+1200)

Tua Tagovailoa: +2500 (+5000)

Kirk Cousins: +4000 (+4000)

Justin Herbert: +5000 (+2800)

Christian McCaffrey: +8000 (+5000)

*Tom Brady moved from +15000 last week to +10000