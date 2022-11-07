Round of 16 matchups for Champions League 2022-23 knockout stage

The Champions League round of 16 is officially set after the draw took place Monday morning. Here’s a look at the first matchups for the knockout stage for the 2022-23 edition. These contests will take place in February and March 2023.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchups

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea

AC Milan vs. Tottenham

Club Brugge vs. Benfica

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Inter Milan vs. FC Porto

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

We’ve got some great matchups here, headlined by last year’s final featuring Liverpool and Real Madrid. Los Blancos went on to win that match and the Champions League title. PSG-Bayern is a rematch of the 2019-20 Champions League final, which saw the German side emerge victorious.

Chelsea stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic will get to face their former club when the Blues battle Borussia Dortmund. Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will get to see rival AC Milan when Tottenham Hotspur battle the Italian club.