Opening odds for 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open tees off on Thursday, November 10 at the Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will be joined on the course by Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama. Scheffler, who tied for runner-up at last year’s Houston Open, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds set at +550. He’s followed by Sam Burns at +1200 and Finau at +1600.

Scheffler’s fellow runner-up in 2021 was Kevin Tway, the son of eight-time PGA TOUR winner Bob Tway. Tway’s odds are set at +50000 heading into the tournament.

Jason Kokrak won last year’s Houston Open with a final score of 10 under par. He has since joined LIV Golf. The tournament will run through Sunday, November 13, with a cut after play ends on Friday.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Houston Open from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning.