Champions League title odds with round of 16 matchups set

The round of 16 for the 2022-23 Champions League is officially set after Monday’s draw, with Liverpool-Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain-Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea headlining the action. Here’s a look at the updated odds to win this year’s tournament courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City are once again favored to lift the title at +170. Pep Guardiola’s squad has never lifted the Champions League title, always seeming to play below expectations at the worst moment. Man City get RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

Bayern Munich meet PSG in a rematch of the 2019-20 UCL final. The German giants are +600 to win it all, just ahead of PSG (+800) and Liverpool (+800). It’s a bit surprising to see the Reds listed ahead of Real Madrid. The Spanish side not only won last year’s title, but did so by defeating Liverpool in the final. Real Madrid could be a value play at +1100.