NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Monday, November 7

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally here. The 2022-23 men’s college basketball season officially tips off today as the road to Houston for the 2023 Final Four begins. The action will take us from noon ET to midnight as every team in the AP Top 25 will take the floor for the first time this season.

The No. 5 Baylor Bears will get things started at noon ET when hosting Mississippi Valley State and it is returning key players like LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler. At 6:30 p.m. ET, reigning Naismith Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe and No. 4 Kentucky will open the season against Howard. We’ll see No. 7 Duke play its first game of the Jon Scheyer era when hosting Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET and No. 5 Kansas will begin its national title defense when hosting Omaha at 8 p.m. ET.

At 9 p.m. ET, two of the preseason Final Four favorites will take the floor as No. 1 North Carolina host UNC Wilmington and No. 2 Gonzaga host North Florida. Preseason All-American Armando Bacot will be leading the Tar Heels while fellow preseason All-American Drew Timme will suit up for the Bulldogs.

Here are the complete TV and streaming schedule for NCAA Basketball on Monday, November 7: