Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after embarrassing loss to Patriots in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts have let head coach Frank Reich go after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Reich’s Colts were 3-5-1 midway through the season, but mustering just 121 total yards in Foxboro might have been the last straw for owner Jim Irsay. Irsay has been quick to make changes and the last two seasons appear to have made him even quicker.

The Colts have played well under Reich for the most part, as Reich has a 40-33-1 record through 4.5 seasons. Unfortunately for Reich and the Colts, Andrew Luck retired after the 2018 season, which was the first season Reich coached the team. The Colts went 10-6 with Luck in Reich’s rookie year and won a playoff game. But, the following season the team had to go to backup QB Jacoby Brissett and went 7-9.

In 2020, the Colts added the husk of Philip Rivers, who helped them to a 11-5 record and a playoff loss. In 2021, after Rivers retired, the team traded for Carson Wentz, who ended up leading the team to a 9-8 record, but a total implosion by Wentz in the final game against a bad Jaguars team kept them out of the playoffs.

And now, in 2022, the Colts traded for Matt Ryan, who was then replaced by Sam Ehlinger due to poor play. Reich wasn’t dealt the best hand at QB and did manage to keep the team competitive despite the QB situation. But in the end, Irsay couldn’t take losing and losing badly to a Patriots team he and the Colts have been at odds with, that wasn’t going to stand.