Indianapolis Colts to hire former center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach

In a crazy turn, Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard will reportedly hire former Colts center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, per Adam Schefter. Saturday has been a consultant to the Colts and a high school head coach. As a high school coach, he went 3-7 in his final season as a high school coach. This hire comes out of nowhere, as Saturday has no college or professional coaching experience on his resume, let alone head coaching.

Saturday, as you probably know, was Peyton Manning’s center for many years. He ended up being named All Pro three straight season and going to 6-Pro Bowls and played from 1999 to 2012, all for the Colts except for the last season when he played with the Packers.

As best as I can tell, Jeff Saturday becomes the first person in NFL history to be named a head coach without any coaching experience at either the NFL or college level.



It’s hard to see this as anything other than a favor for a friend or a way to tank for a better draft pick. I guess we shall find out.