 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Indianapolis Colts to hire former center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach

The Colts hire former player as interim head coach after firing Frank Reich

By Chet Gresham Updated
Jeff Saturday #63 of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at the LP Field on October 30, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Colts 27 to 10. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

In a crazy turn, Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard will reportedly hire former Colts center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, per Adam Schefter. Saturday has been a consultant to the Colts and a high school head coach. As a high school coach, he went 3-7 in his final season as a high school coach. This hire comes out of nowhere, as Saturday has no college or professional coaching experience on his resume, let alone head coaching.

Saturday, as you probably know, was Peyton Manning’s center for many years. He ended up being named All Pro three straight season and going to 6-Pro Bowls and played from 1999 to 2012, all for the Colts except for the last season when he played with the Packers.

It’s hard to see this as anything other than a favor for a friend or a way to tank for a better draft pick. I guess we shall find out.

More From DraftKings Nation