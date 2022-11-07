How a Bettor Turned $20 Into $22,385 With a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a strong finish to Week 9, nailing all four picks for a big payout on a TD scorer parlay. The bettor turned $20 Into $22,385 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following eight-leg NFL 4 Pick Round Robin Parlay Bet:

Josh Allen - First touchdown scorer

Raheem Mostert - First touchdown scorer

Justin Jefferson - Anytime touchdown scorer

Joe Mixon - First touchdown scorer

Aaron Jones - First touchdown scorer (Only loss)

Cordarrelle Patterson - First touchdown scorer

Davante Adams - First touchdown scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson - First touchdown scorer

This bettor decided that picking touchdown scorers on Sunday would be the best way to attack the slate of games. The odds of course were best with a group of the top touchdown scorers in the league, while adding the “first touchdown scored” caveat bumped the odds up enough to make this bet a big payout.

With all the players picked playing in the early games, this bet was a whirlwind of touchdowns as the bettor hit on first touchdown scored after first touchdown scored. And the players didn’t stop at first touchdowns, either. These picks often had multiple touchdowns on Sunday, with Joe Mixon scoring a team record five, Allen and Patterson rushing in two, and Adams catching two.

This bet was won before halftime in the early games, giving the bettor a relaxed second half of football.

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

A Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the Parlay are selected correctly. The odds for each pick are multiplied by one another to determine the odds for the Parlay Bet.

Read more about Parlay Bets at the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.