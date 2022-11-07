Texas A&M QB Connor Weigman set to play vs. Auburn

Texas A&M freshman quarterback Connor Weigman has recovered from the flu that kept him out in the Aggies’ loss to Florida on Saturday. He is back at practice and should be ready to face the Auburn Tigers in Week 11.

Weigman has played in two games this season, both of which the Aggies lost. He is 36-for-59 for 429 yards in 2022, passing four touchdowns without turning the ball over in the air. Texas A&M moved to 3-6 for the season after their 41-24 loss to the Gators.

Weigman started the season as a third-string backup behind Haynes King and Max Johnson, but offensive struggles have prompted head coach Jimbo Fisher to turn to his five-star freshman as the Aggies advance to 1-5 in conference play, with losses to Alabama, Ole Miss, Appalachian State, and Mississippi State, among others.

Texas A&M will need to win out against Auburn, UMass, and LSU to become bowl eligible this season. As of now the Aggies are a two-point underdog in Auburn on Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 49.