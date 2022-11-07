 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Paul OUT for rest of Monday’s game vs. 76ers with heel injury

The Suns PG will not return Monday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 7, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not return to Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a heel injury. The team is officially saying it is heel soreness and taking the cautionary approach with the veteran point guard.

It has been a down season for Paul in terms of scoring, as his current 10.3 points per game is easily the lowest mark of his career. However, he remains one of the top passers in the game with 10.2 assists per contests. The Suns have other scorers, so Paul doesn’t really need to take more shots. He can heat up in key moments but he’ll rely more on his vision to help this team.

With Paul out, Cameron Payne likely gets the bulk of Phoenix’s point guard minutes. Devin Booker will also handle the ball more but Payne is the beneficiary here. It doesn’t seem like this is a major issue for Paul, so he’s probably going to be back for the team’s next contest Wednesday against Minnesota.

More From DraftKings Nation