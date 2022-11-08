Should you drop Dawson Knox in your fantasy football leagues for Week 10?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is coming off another pedestrian fantasy performance in Week 10. Knox recorded just three catches on four targets for 25 yards with no touchdowns against the New York Jets in Week 9. Can he bounce back in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings? Can you trust Knox on your fantasy football roster, or should you drop him?

Fantasy outlook: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Even though Knox put up a clunker last week, we can’t forget that he found the end-zone in two straight games prior to that. The entire Bills offense was out of sync against the Jets in Week 9, but there’s no reason to expect that to become the norm moving forward. This ultimately helps Knox retain fantasy value.

Verdict

Knox will be a touchdown-dependent fantasy tight end for the rest of the season. However, it helps that he’s playing for one of the best offenses in the NFL. Remember, Knox came through with nine touchdowns last season, so there’s a chance he could get on a roll. On top of that, the tight end position is rough outside of the high-end players. Go ahead and keep Knox for now while hoping he can secure a touchdown next week against the Vikings.