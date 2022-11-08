Should you drop Courtland Sutton in your fantasy football leagues for Week 10?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton started the season with reasonable fantasy output, but his numbers have declined in the past three weeks. Can you trust him moving forward, or should you consider moving on from the Broncos WR in fantasy football?

Fantasy outlook: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton was a popular breakout candidate heading into this season. He started the year with 291 total receiving yards in his first three games. Then things started to go south. From Week 6 to Week 8, Sutton hauled in just six receptions for 50 yards and no touchdowns in three games. He only had one catch for 13 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Can he bounce back?

Verdict

Hold on to Sutton for now. The Broncos had a bye in Week 9, so hopefully, they will use that as a reset. Even though other Denver pass-catchers have been outperforming him, Sutton is still the WR1 for this team. Go ahead and use Sutton as a WR3 or FLEX option in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans while hoping he can get back to those early-season ways.