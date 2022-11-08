Should you drop Drake London in your fantasy football leagues fro Week 10?

Fantasy football owners were expecting a lot out of rookie wideout Drake London this season, but he just hasn’t consistently put together huge performances for the Atlanta Falcons. Is it time to cut bait, or should you give the rookie more time to prove himself before the fantasy playoffs roll around?

Fantasy outlook: Falcons WR, Drake London

London was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leading many to believe he had WR2 potential in fantasy football. He lived up to the hype through two weeks, grabbing 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown through Week 2. He’s done little since, amassing just 20 catches for 209 yards in his last seven games. Even given his struggles, it is still hard to believe he will continue to be shut out of the end zone and get overlooked by Marcus Mariota as the team is contending for a playoff spot.

Verdict

Hold on just a little bit longer. London is still one of Atlanta’s top playmakers and it’s hard to imagine finding someone with a higher ceiling to replace him from the waiver wire. Especially in deeper leagues, at least sit him on your bench while you evaluate your options heading into the fantasy playoffs.