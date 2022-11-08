Top QB pickups from the Week 10 waiver wire

It has been a crazy NFL season to the point as almost every team has shown major inconsistencies. This week we will see the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Germany to face off. There aren't too many big-time matchups this week.

Here’s a look at our top-four quarterback adds to consider as you place your Week 10 waiver wire claims.

Week 10 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (47.4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Det, @ Atl, @ NYJ

Fields finally broke out for the Bears. He finished Week 9 as the top quarterback in fantasy scoring which nobody expected. He set the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in an NFL game. It’s surprising to see him available in that many leagues. If Fields is available in your league, you should do whatever you can to add him.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (35.5% ESPN)

Next up — @CAR, vs. CHI, @WSH

Mariota is a get-me-by quarterback. If you need to add somebody because your starter is on bye week, I would add Mariota. He won’t hurt you and should get you around the average number of fantasy points scored by a quarterback that week. His running ability gives him something not as many quarterbacks have in the NFL. Deepening on who’s available, he wouldn’t be my first choice.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (8.9% ESPN)

Next up — @HOU, @KC, vs. DEN

For the past week, it seemed Malik Willis could be taking over as the starting quarterback for the Titans for good. The game against the Chiefs showed that couldn't happen. I still believe Willis will be the starting quarterback for the Titans in the future and a good one. But he’s not ready just yet. When Tannehill returns, he will be the starter and he will give you a decent amount of fantasy points. Aside from Fields, Tannehill is the next quarterback, I would pick up on this list.