Top-5 Week 10 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

The NFL has been crazy this season with a number of teams shockingly being contenders. Both New York teams have a great chance at making the playoffs and nobody expected that before the season. A few exciting matchups for Week 10 are Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 10 waiver wire claims.

Week 10 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets.

Justin Fields: QB, Chicago Bears (47.4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Det, @ Atl, @ NYJ

If Justin Fields is available in your league, you need to add him ASAP. The Bears offense was so bad earlier in the year, it was unwatchable. Now, they are fun and making plays. At the trade deadline, they went out and added Chase Claypool which gives Fields a legitimate receiver to throw to. In Week 9, Fields scored the most fantasy points among all quarterbacks. I expect the success to continue as the season goes on.

Kenyan Drake: RB, Ravens (45.3% ESPN)

Next up — BYE, vs. Car, @ Jax

The Ravens' rushing attack looked the best it’s been all season in the second half of the Buccaneers' game last week. Gus Edwards went down with a hamstring injury which should only keep him out 1-2 games. Some may be tentative to add Drake because he’ll be RB2 in Baltimore when Edwards returns, however, the Ravens like Drake’s versatility and he is worth adding just for the next few weeks until JK Dobbins returns from the IR.

Mecole Hardman: WR, Kansas City Chiefs (36.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Jax, @ LAC, vs. LAR

Patrick Mahomes has been getting the ball to Mecole Hardman a ton over the past few weeks. He’s scored touchdowns in three straight games including Week 7 where he scored a combined three touchdowns. It’s surprising to see him available at this percentage and if he’s out there, you should try to add him. The Chiefs already had their bye week, so he could be a reserve option for you down the stretch every week.

Cade Otton: TE, Buccaneers (5.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Sea, BYE, @ Cle

Tom Brady really trusts Otton and throws him the ball a very good amount. He seems to be the clear No. 1 tight end in Tampa Bay and his numbers will continue to go up as the season goes on. He caught his first NFL touchdown pass in Week 9, but I expect at least three more as the season goes on. That Buccaneers offense looked good on the final drive and that could be what they needed to get back to normal. Many people will be trying to add Otton as Brady loved his tight ends. Otton has earned his trust.

Phillip Dorsett: WR, Houston Texans (0.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYG, vs. Wsh, @ Mia

Depending on what happens with the Brandin Cooks situation over the next few weeks, you should add Dorsett as soon as you can. When Cooks is off the field, Dorsett leads the team in targets and Davis Mills likes getting him the ball. I think Dorsett’s numbers will continue to increase over the next few weeks and he could be a good option while your other receivers are on bye week.