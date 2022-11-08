Top RB pickups from the Week 10 waiver wire

There aren't many exciting matchups in the NFL this week. The Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills is probably the most exciting. We will also see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks travel to Germany. This is a big week for both teams as they’re both on the fence to make the playoffs.

Here’s a look at our top-five running backs adds to consider as you place your Week 10 waiver wire claims.

Week 10 byes: Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Edmonds, Denver Broncos (48% Yahoo)

Next up — @ Ten, vs. LV, @ Car

The Broncos have had issues at running back since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL. With Mike Boone out with a high-ankle sprain, the Broncos needed to add more depth to their running back room.

Edmonds struggled with the Dolphins, but a fresh start and a murky backfield could mean that he’ll take over as RB1 in the future.

Rachaad White, Buccaneers (34% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Sea, BYE, @ Cle

White hasn't made much noise this season. However, he has been in the game a good amount near the red zone. It is a bit surprising to see the Buccaneers' offensive struggles, however, they looked great on the final drive of the game against the Rams. That might’ve been the drive they needed to turn things around. If their passing game gets going better, White’s numbers will improve.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (30% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Jax, @ LAC, vs. LAR

There was a ton of hype from reporters coming out of training camp that Pacheco would be the No. 1 RB in Kansas City. That hasn’t quite been the case so far, but the coaching staff loves him. He’s very involved in the offense, but it’s tough for him to get as many touches with how much they throw the ball. Down the stretch, I expect Pacheco to get an increased number of carries and be more involved in the passing game.

James Cook, Bills (19% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Min, vs. Cle, @ Det

Cook has a similar situation to Pacheco. There was a ton of hype for Cook heading into Week 1. On opening night, he had a fumble, which seemed to push him back a bit, but he’s been increasingly involved over the past few weeks. The Bills like his versatility and I expect him to get the ball more and more over the next few weeks.

Dontrell Hilliard, Tennessee Titans (18% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Ind, @ Hou, @ KC

The biggest worry here is that Derrick Henry is the RB1 in Tennessee and he is arguably the best running back in the NFL. But, Hilliard still gets a ton of time on the field as he is the third down running back and they like relying on him more in the passing game. In PPR leagues, Hilliard produces well. Henry also could be dealing with some type of injury as he didn't get as many touches as I thought he should’ve in the second half in Kansas City.