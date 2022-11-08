Top WR pickups from the Week 10 waiver wire

The fantasy football playoff push is upon us where often the teams who make the best waiver wire moves prevail. If you have studs on a bye this week or are looking to replace an injured player, here are the top wide receivers—available in more than half of ESPN leagues—to consider claiming on the waiver wire in Week 10.

Week 10 byes: Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Baltimore Ravens.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (36.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. JAX, @ LAC, vs. LAR

The Chiefs have been looking for someone to fill Tyreek Hill’s shoes as a speedy playmaker all year, and although Hardman’s production has been nowhere near Cheetah’s, he showed his potential on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. He caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, excellent production for a FLEX option. Kansas City’s upcoming three-game stretch does not feature an elite pass defense, so Hardman will provide your roster with useful depth that can extend beyond Week 10.

DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers (10.0% ESPN)

Next up — @ SF, vs. KC, @ ARI

The Chargers receiving corps has been banged up this season and DeAndre Carter is the latest valuable fantasy asset to fly under the radar from that group. The masses have flocked to Joshua Palmer, and rightfully so, but Carter’s five catches for 53 yards on Sunday showed that Justin Herbert is going to give him chances. Especially as long as Mike Williams and/or Keenan Allen remain sidelined, Carter provides a legit FLEX option if you’re facing a stretch of byes on your fantasy schedule.

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (34.4% ESPN)

Next up — @ KC, Bye, vs. BAL

If you’re looking for a diamond in the rough, Zay Jones ain’t it. He doesn’t have the ceiling of some of the other guys on this list, but what he does have is dependability. He has caught at least three passes in each game this season, routinely ending up with 40 to 60 yards. Jones has found the end zone just once despite his consistent production, suggesting he may be due for a few more down the stretch. He’s likely not going to explode for 25 fantasy points out of nowhere, but if you need to slot him in, you can be confident you’re likely not to get goose egged, and can depend on 8-10 points out of him.

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints (25.3% ESPN)

Next up — @ PIT, vs. LAR, @ SF

Adding Landry is a risk given how much time he’s missed with an ankle injury this season, but he’s exactly the type of value add that can win you your league. He flashed his potential in his first game in New Orleans, catching seven balls for 114 yards, but has done little since. With quarterback play a major question in New Orleans, he’s not routinely going to be putting up numbers like that. But when Landry is healthy, his production is going to be right up there with most of the top waiver wire additions you may be considering.

Odell Beckham, Jr., Free Agent (19.8% ESPN)

Next up — ???

A brief caveat: picking up OBJ is not going to pay off for you in Week 10. It may be several weeks before it does. But when OBJ returns to the fold wherever he signs, he’s going to be an intriguing fantasy option, especially since he is likely to be playing for a contender. If you still don’t want him taking up a roster spot, you might be able to wait one more week before putting in a claim. This week feels like the sweet spot, though, if you want to take a flier on a player that could seriously impact your playoff matchups in several weeks.