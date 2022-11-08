Top TE pickups from the Week 10 waiver wire

As you make your fantasy football playoff push, bear in mind these under-the-radar tight ends available in more than half of ESPN leagues. In Week 10, here are some top options for replacing a bye week or injury, or simply adding to your depth as we hit the season’s home stretch.

Week 10 byes:

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (27.0% ESPN)

Next up — vs. DET, @ ATL, @ NYJ

The Bears' offense looked abysmal over the season’s first month, but all of a sudden Justin Fields looks like a superstar and the offense is moving the ball with ease. That has meant more production for Kmet, who was supposed to have something of a breakout year in 2022. His five-catch, 41-yard, two-touchdown performance on Sunday was among the league’s best by a tight end and he deserves serious consideration for a fantasy roster spot moving forward.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. SEA, Bye, @ CLE

It’s still hard to decide what to make of the Buccaneers’ offense, but one thing is for sure: Otton featured heavily in Week 9. He pulled in five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. Especially given Tampa’s struggles this season, Tom Brady is going to reward dependable production like that, so look for Otton to get a handful more looks against the Seahawks before the team mercifully has its bye.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (41.8% ESPN)

Next up — @ TB, Bye, vs. LV

A winner has seemingly finally emerged in the Seahawks tight end battle. Neither Fant nor Will Dissly seemed intent on taking the job by the horns until Fant did exactly that in Week 9. He logged five catches for 96 yards in Seattle’s win and finally looks comfortable in the offense. Given his immense talent and the fact he’s still available in nearly 60 percent of ESPN leagues, Fant may be the best of this bunch in terms of production the rest of the season.

James Mitchell, Detroit Lions (0.2% ESPN)

Next up — @ CHI, @ NYG, vs. BUF

A gigantic tight end void has been left in Detroit following the trade of T.J. Hockenson and Mitchell has a chance to fill it. While he caught just two passes for eight yards in Week 9, he did find the end zone, allowing him to put up a solid week by this year’s tight end standards. He’s pretty much a touchdown-or-bust play at this point, but at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, he’s as good a red-zone target as you’ll find. The Lions’ top PFF-graded offensive player on Sunday, Mitchell is a super under-the-radar weapon to consider in deep leagues.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (29.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NYJ, @ MIN, vs. BUF

Henry isn’t what he used to be, but he’s still dependable for a handful of catches when he’s actually involved in the offense. That was the case when he pulled in four catches for 50 yards in Week 9. He’s a nice fill-in piece at this juncture of the season; if you need to replace someone on bye, you can plug him in and hope he gets you 6-10 points to keep you afloat.