Top defenses to pick up from the Week 10 waiver wire

It’s never fun when you remember last minute that your fantasy football defense is on a bye. If that’s the case for you this week and one of these teams is available—which they are in more than half of ESPN leagues—consider picking one up to get yourself out of a bind in Week 10.

Week 10 byes: Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Baltimore Ravens.

Next up — vs. JAX, @ LAC, vs. LAR

While the Chiefs are known for Patrick Mahomes and their offense, they’ve shown the ability, as they did in Week 9, to win games by grinding it out on defense. Kansas City’s next three games pit them against two bottom-tier offenses, giving them a chance at starting D/ST-level production for the next month or so at least.

Next up — @ TB, Bye, vs. LV

Seattle has proven to be among the league’s most well-rounded teams and they’ve done it recently by leaning on their defense. In Week 9, the team registered five more sacks while allowing just 15 points. If they mix in a turnover here or there in upcoming weeks, they have the potential to be a top-five fantasy defense.

Next up — @ LAR, vs. SF, @ LAC

The Cardinals surprisingly have the No. 12 fantasy defense in the league despite not being a flashy bunch. They gave up 31 points to the Seahawks in Week 9, but still finished with six fantasy points by virtue of a pick six. Arizona certainly is not a starting defense in most leagues, but if you need a one-week fill-in for Week 10, they take on the hapless Rams whose offense has lost its identity.