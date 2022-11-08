There are four teams on a bye in Week 10, which could impact the kicker position of your fantasy football squad. There are a few injuries and the never-ending kicking carousel to monitor as well. With that in mind, here are some of the top kicker pickups from the Week 10 waiver wire.

Week 10 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys (22% ESPN)

Next up — @GB, @MIN, vs. NYG

Maher ranks seventh in fantasy points per game (9.3) among kickers. He has produced double-digit fantasy points in four of his last seven games. So why is Maher available in more than 75% of ESPN leagues. The Cowboys had their bye in Week 9, leaving to plenty of fantasy managers dropping the Dallas kicker. Go ahead and try to snag him up if you need kicking help in Week 10

Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals (24% ESPN)

Next up — @LAR, vs. SF, vs. LAC

Prater is a capable veteran kicker who has produced eight or more fantasy points in three of his last four outings. He plays for an Arizona team that is more than capable of the moving the ball on a consistent basis. The Week 10 matchup at the Los Angeles Rams is inviting. Prater will be kicking in a dome against the same Rams team he scored 14 fantasy points against earlier this season (Week 3). Here’s to hoping there’s more where that came from.

Cade York, Cleveland Browns (8% ESPN)

Next up — @MIA, @BUF, vs. TB

Similar to Maher’s analysis above, York shouldn’t be on the waiver wire. Numerous fantasy managers dropped him in anticipation of Cleveland’s Week 9 bye. With the bye week in the rearview mirror, it’s time to pick up the Browns’ kicker if you need help at that position. York has scored seven or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. He ranks 10th in fantasy points per game (8.3) at the kicker position, so he definitely deserves a home in 12-team fantasy football leagues.