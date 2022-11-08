Which teams are on bye in Week 10?

Week 10 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but we’re taking a look at which teams aren’t playing this week and how that will affect fantasy football lineups the weekend of November 13. Four teams are on bye this week.

Week 10 byes

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens) are two of the more notable absences for fantasy managers this week. The absence of Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, running back Joe Mixon, and tight end Hayden Hurst will also likely see a widespread impact across fantasy league lineups in Week 10.

The Patriots’ bye week removes running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker from fantasy contention this week, and the Jets’ off week takes WR Garrett Wilson and RBs Michael Carter and James Robinson out of starting lineups.