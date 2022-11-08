Notable absent players during Week 10 byes in 2022 NFL season

Four teams are on bye in Week 10: the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets. There are a lot of fantasy football managers who will have to do some juggling with starting lineups this weekend, particularly at the quarterback position with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson both out.
On the wide receiver front, Tee Higgins, Garrett Wilson, and Jakobi Meyers will be unavailable to start this week. Fantasy managers with RBs Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Michael Carter will need to look elsewhere in Week 10, as well.
Below is a full list of notable players who will be on bye this week.
Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson
TE Isaiah Likely
WR Devin Duvernay
Cincinnati Bengals
QB Joe Burrow
WR Tee Higgins
TE Hayden Hurst
RB Joe Mixon
WR Tyler Boyd
New England Patriots
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
WR Jakobi Meyers
WR DeVante Parker
TE Hunter Henry
New York Jets
WR Garrett Wilson
RB Michael Carter
RB James Robinson
TE Tyler Conklin