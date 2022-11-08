Notable absent players during Week 10 byes in 2022 NFL season

Four teams are on bye in Week 10: the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets. There are a lot of fantasy football managers who will have to do some juggling with starting lineups this weekend, particularly at the quarterback position with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson both out.

On the wide receiver front, Tee Higgins, Garrett Wilson, and Jakobi Meyers will be unavailable to start this week. Fantasy managers with RBs Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Michael Carter will need to look elsewhere in Week 10, as well.

Below is a full list of notable players who will be on bye this week.

Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson

TE Isaiah Likely

WR Devin Duvernay

Cincinnati Bengals

QB Joe Burrow

WR Tee Higgins

TE Hayden Hurst

RB Joe Mixon

WR Tyler Boyd

New England Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR DeVante Parker

TE Hunter Henry

New York Jets

WR Garrett Wilson

RB Michael Carter

RB James Robinson

TE Tyler Conklin