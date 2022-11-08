Updated look at Calder Trophy race at beginning of November

The NHL rookie race has gotten off to a fast start as one of the oldest rookies in the league and one of the youngest have quickly jumped out front. But it’s only the first month of the year and there is plenty left to be decided.

Calder Trophy odds 2023: Nov. 8

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers has risen to the top of the favorites list with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 20-year-old former No. 2 overall pick (2021 Draft) leads all rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists) and has led a surprising early-season surge that has the Kraken sitting at second place in the Pacific Division.

The top team in the Pacific is the Vegas Golden Knights and they are being led by rookie goaltender Logan Thompson, a 25-year-old undrafted prospect that was expected to battle for a backup spot behind Robin Lehner before the projected starter suffered a hip injury that will keep him out all season. Thompson sits at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Those two have emerged as the clear favorites with Buffalo Sabres D Owen Power (+1200), Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto (+1400), and Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti (+1400) rounding out the top-5.

As the season progresses keep an eye on Power, who had two assists and played a career high 28:14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He is quickly assuming a lot of responsibility for the Sabres and getting opportunities with the top unit on the power play.

Also expect Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli to get on the odds board with the next update. The former fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft is tied for third among rookies with seven points.