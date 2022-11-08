2022 election results from Arizona Senate race

The United States Senate seat from Arizona is one of 35 that will be contested tonight as part of the 2022 midterm election.

Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is a former astronaut and the husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in a politically-motivated attack in 2011. He’s been favored by both betting markets and pollsters during most of this campaign, but the race has narrowed significantly over the last month.

Blake Masters is a venture capitalist and lawyer, who has worked for billionaire Peter Thiel previously. Thiel has been a large donor to his campaign, and Masters opposes abortion while favoring strong enforcement of immigration laws along America’s southern border.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Kelly an 66-in-100 of retaining his seat.

The Cook Political Report lists this race as one of four that are considered a “toss-up” during tonight’s campaign.

DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds in Ontario, Canada until Monday, November 7. Here were their last odds:

Mark Kelly -140

Blake Masters +100

Latest Odds

4:30 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Kelly .48 R, Masters .52

PredictIt: Kelly .47 R, Masters .60

BetFair: Kelly -125, Masters +800