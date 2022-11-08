What Week 9 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes dug the Kansas City Chiefs out of a fourth quarter on Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans, overcoming an eight-point deficit at the end of the third to go to overtime and remain atop the AFC West with a final score of 20-17.

The 2018 NFL MVP’s odds are up following that performance, going from +350 last week at DraftKings Sportsbook to +275 after the Week 9 over Tennessee. He attempted a whopping 68 passes on Sunday night, completing 43 for 446 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 63 yards and another touchdown, adding a two-point conversion on his feet to send the game to overtime, as well.

Mahomes has attempted over 300 passes this season, throwing for 2,605 yards with a 66.2% completion percentage. He has tossed up 21 touchdown passes and just six interceptions so far this season, and is behind just the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in MVP odds.

The 6-2 Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers in the coming weeks. This is the first time that they will play Jacksonville this season, but they already overcame the Chargers in a 27-24 victory in September.