Should you drop Aaron Rodgers in your fantasy football leagues?

Are we really discussing whether you should drop the two-time reigning NFL MVP in your fantasy football league? Yes, yes we are. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has struggled mightily, and despite what Rodgers will tell you, it is time to P-A-N-I-C.

Fantasy football outlook: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

When the Packers' offense struggled early in the season, we attributed it to growing pains. There were a lot of moving pieces, and a lot of new faces in the building, and even without Davante Adams, it felt like Green Bay would figure it out. That simply hasn’t happened. Rodgers threw three interceptions, two of them in the red zone, in an ugly 15-9 loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions in Week 9. Rodgers has yet to throw for 300 yards or three touchdowns in a single game this season. Over his last two seasons, he had thrown for at least 300 yards and/or three touchdowns 19 times. Rodgers doesn’t have the weapons nor the mental fortitude to salvage this season.

Verdict

If you are in a single-QB league, it’s time to move on from Rodgers. Marcus Mariota has scored more fantasy points. While it’s hard to let go of a big name like Rodgers, no matter how poorly he’s played, we promise it will be okay. Read on for some replacement options.

Possible replacements

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (47.4% ESPN)

After an extremely slow start to the season, Fields is looking like a superstar in the making. He broke the single-season regular-season quarterback rushing record in Week 9 with 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins. He scored a rushing touchdown and threw for three more. With Chicago likely to be in a lot of shootouts after trading away their top two defensive players, Fields has QB1 potential.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (57.6% ESPN)

Lawrence is another QB from the 2021 Draft class that is starting to show flashes. He was extremely efficient, throwing for 235 yards on 25-for-31 passing in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and adding 53 more yards on the ground. He ranks 11th among fantasy quarterbacks this season and is a more-than-suitable replacement.