Should you drop Taysom Hill in your fantasy football leagues?

Not unlike former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, countless fantasy managers have become entranced by the siren song of “tight end” Tayson Hill. The multi-positional weapon has delivered in 2022, producing like a quality running back on the ground while adding the occasional receiving or passing touchdown to further juice his numbers.

But with Hill’s fantasy value inextricably tied to touchdowns, has his bubble burst following a scoreless showing against the Baltimore Ravens?

Fantasy football outlook: Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill

Even if Hill doesn’t produce in the style of other tight ends, he doesn’t consistently see enough touches — specifically receptions — to deliver for fantasy managers without touchdowns. On that front, he has just one score of any type over the past four weeks: a receiving touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Monday’s tilt with the Ravens proved even more alarming, as Hill registered just one carry (6 yards rushing), zero receptions, and a pass for 13 yards. That version of the former BYU standout does little for fantasy managers, obviously.

That said, tight end remains a light position and any realistic alternatives present similar or worse downside without the high upside. At least for now, retaining Hill makes more sense in fantasy than the alternative.

Verdict

Keep Taysom Hill, at least for now.